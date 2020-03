Catholic Health creating COVID-19 hospital

HOSPITALS AREMAKING MORECHANGES.TONIGHT -- E-C-M-CAND KALEIDA HEALTHHAVE SUSPENDEDELECTIVE SURGERIES.AND AS GILATMELAMED TELLS US --CATHOLIC HEALTH HASPLANS TO TURN ONEHOSPITAL INTO AFACILITY SPECIFICALLYFOR COVID-19PATIENTS."EXPAND AND OPEN UPMORE ICU BEDS."80% OF ICU BEDSACROSS THE STATEARE ALREADY FULLACCORDING TOGOVERNOR ANDREWCUOMO.THIS AS OFFICIALSPREDICT THE NUMBEROF CORONAVIRUSCASES WILL RISE.THAT'S WHY SISTERSOF CHARITY HOSPITALIS TRANSITIONINGINTO A COVID-19 ONLYFACILITY AT ITS ST.JOSEPH'S CAMPUS."WE NEED TO ACT IN ALEVEL OF ANTICIPATIONIN THE NEAR FUTURETO MAKE SURE THATWE CAN CARE FOR THEPEOPLE IN THISCOMMUNITY.ACCORDING TO STATEHEALTH DEPARTMENTDATA ST.

JOSEPH'SCURRENTLY HAS 7 ICUBEDS.THE HOSPITAL SAYS ITWILL ADD 45-50 MORECRITICAL CARE BEDS.THERE WILL BE MORETHAN 100 REGULARBEDS.CATHOLIC HEALTH'SCEO MARK SULLIVANSAYS 20% OF PEOPLEWHO GETCORONAVIRUS WILLNEED TO BEHOSPITALIZED."WE KNOW THAT 15%OF THEM WOULD BE ANORMAL HOSPITALSTAY AND ABOUT 5% OFTHEM WILL NEED ICUCARE."CATHOLIC HEALTHWILL CONTINUETREATING PATIENTSFOR COVID-19 AT ITSOTHER HOSPITALS.BUT HOSPITALOFFICIALS SAY HAVINGA DEDICATED FACILITYWILL MINIMIZE THERISK FOR OTHERPATIENTS.SAYING ST.

JOSEPH'SIS IDEAL FOR IT'SLOCATION, ANDABILITY TO GET THESITE UP AND RUNNINGQUICKLY.CATHOLIC HEALTH ISTAKING OTHER STEPS-- LIKE ADDING 170VOLUNTEERS, ANDCANCELLING ELECTIVESURGERIES."FOR EVERY ELECTIVESURGERY WE WEREUSING GOWNS, MASKS,GLOVES, WHY WOULDYOU DO ANYTHINGWITH THE WORDELECTIVE IN IT DURINGA CRISIS."THE HOSPITAL ISALREADYRETROFITTINGROOMS. BUTTHERE'S NO SETOPENING DATE.CATHOLIC HEALTH'SCEO SAYS THERE'S NOESTIMATE RIGHT NOWFOR WHAT THIS WILLCOST.IN C