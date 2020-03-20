Coronavirus Update: Actor Kevin Bacon Launches #IStayHomeFor Social Media Campaign

Actor Kevin Bacon has started a social media campaign asking his followers to tag six people they are staying home for during the coronavirus pandemic.



