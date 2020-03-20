Academy Of Country Music Announces 'Our Country' TV Special In Lieu Of Award Show

Global  

In lieu of The Academy of Country Music Awards amid the global the coronavirus pandemic, some of country music's biggest stars are set to perform from their homes in a two-hour television special titled "ACM Presents: Our Country."

Country singers to perform from home for ACM special

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Academy of Country Music had to postpone their upcoming awards show...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



