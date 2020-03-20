Academy Of Country Music Announces 'Our Country' TV Special In Lieu Of Award Show 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:34s - Published Academy Of Country Music Announces 'Our Country' TV Special In Lieu Of Award Show In lieu of The Academy of Country Music Awards amid the global the coronavirus pandemic, some of country music's biggest stars are set to perform from their homes in a two-hour television special titled "ACM Presents: Our Country."

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Anthony Fiato Academy Of Country Music Announces ‘Our Country’ TV Special In Lieu Of Award Show https://t.co/BDuh3pNR9D https://t.co/5jZLGXZrnd 30 minutes ago Alaturka News Academy Of Country Music Announces ‘Our Country’ TV Special In Lieu Of Award Show https://t.co/dAJR39saBd https://t.co/PwPIA5RYRC 48 minutes ago 99.5 QYK What a great idea! https://t.co/ykiplsDGGo 5 hours ago 925XTU ACM Presents: Our Country will air on April 5! https://t.co/i6HHD4ku2n 7 hours ago Country 1037fm Be sure to tune in https://t.co/JVcy3oQz7S 11 hours ago K 104.7 It will feature at-home acoustic performances. https://t.co/wEDexr1hir 11 hours ago Country Now You can stay home while still joining country music’s biggest stars during #ACMOurCountry. DETAILS: https://t.co/7L4dsG1tZy 15 hours ago Cheryl Castro RT @wsbradio: #BREAKING: The Academy of Country Music announces postponement of April 5th #ACMawards in Las Vegas, now rescheduled for Sept… 4 days ago