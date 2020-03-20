Actor Daniel Dae Kim Diagnosed With Coronavirus 50 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:30s - Published Actor Daniel Dae Kim Diagnosed With Coronavirus Actor Daniel Dae Kim announced Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus after returning to Hawaii from filming in New York City.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ยูกหมู RT @cnni: Actor Daniel Dae Kim says he's been diagnosed with coronavirus, which he believes he contracted while in New York City filming th… 9 minutes ago Henderson Watson RT @CBSLA: "I'm grateful to be alive and healthy," actor Daniel Dae Kim said in a social media post announcing that he has been diagnosed w… 26 minutes ago Afza RT @ComicBookNOW: LOST Actor DANIEL DAE KIM Diagnosed With COVID-19 https://t.co/HBVQFiREeQ https://t.co/vyzxTFBLZh 27 minutes ago