Rant and Rave: March 19th

Check out the new look, as Bill Shanks and Tucker Sargent are doing a little social distancing this week.

The Falcons pick up Dante Fowler, will he be what they need to stop the Brady boosted Buccs?

And could Cam Newton take Brady's place in New England?

All that and more this week.

