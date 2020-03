Inside the Statehouse: Senate adjourns, House returns -- and other takeaways from end-of-session speeches 6 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:34s - Published Inside the Statehouse: Senate adjourns, House returns -- and other takeaways from end-of-session speeches The Senate adjourned Sine Die Thursday night, but the House voted to meet again tomorrow morning, meaning not everybody wrapped their legislative session Thursday. This -- despite what some might have expected amid COVID-19 concerns for "social distancing." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Inside the Statehouse: Senate adjourns, House returns -- and other takeaways from end-of-session speeches ADJOURNED SINE DIETONIGHT. AMIDCORONAVIRUSCONCERNS...BUT THE HOUSEVOTED TO MEETAGAIN TOMORROWMORNING... MEANINGTHEIR WORK ISN'TQUITE DONE.STILL. MANYLAWMAKERS ONBOTH SIDES OF THEAISLE.. SAY THEY'REHEADING BACK TOTHEIR HOMEDISTRICTS TONIGHT.OUR MADELINEWHITE SPOKE WITHLEGISLATIVELEADERS... TO GETTHEIR THOUGHTS ONTHE SESSION.SOT -"IF I'M LOOKINGBACK ON THISSESSION, AND THEOTHERS CANCERTAINLY SPEAKFOR THEMSELVES, I'MGONNA COUNT ACOUPLE OR AHANDFUL OFSUCCESSES."SOT - "I WAS VERYDISAPPOINTED INHOW MUCH OTHERHARMFUL DIVISIVELEGISLATION WASPASSED." "WE SURELYHAVE BETTER THINGSTO DO WITH OURMONEY IN THESETROUBLED TIMES."NO MATTER WHICHWAY YA SPIN ITTHIS WAS A SESSIONMARKED BY FERVENTDISAGREEMENT ONBILLS THAT GAINEDNATIONAL ATTENTION.LIKE THE FAIRNESSFOR WOMEN INSPORTS BILL THEBIRTH CERTIFICATEBILL AND THEGENDER-AFFIRMINGYOUTH HEALTHCAREBILL THE FIRST 2WHICH ARE HEADINGTO THE GOVERNOR'SDESK BUT ALL THREEFOCUSING ONTRANSGENDERPEOPLE IN IDAHO."I THINK YOU SAW ANENORMOUS AMOUNTOF RESEARCH ANDLEGWORK DONE ONTHOSE ISSUESMOST OF THEMPASSED ON A PARTYLINE VOTE, ANDTHESE ARE ISSUESTHAT RESONATEWITH THE PARTY.""THEIR BILLS SEEMEDLARGELY TARGETEDAT MAKING LIFE ASDIFFICULT ASPOSSIBLE FORMINORITY ANDMARGINALIZEDMEMBERS OF THESOCIETY, AND THEREWAS REMARKABLYLITTLE INTEREST INADDRESSING THEVERY REALPROBLEMS WE FACE."THIS WAS A SESSIONMARKED BY DEBATEOVER PROPERTYTAXES. CRIMINALHISTORIES. ANDCOLLEGES ANDUNIVERSITY SUPPORTA BUDGET THATWAS SENT BACKTHREE DIFFERENTTIMES THIS WEEKDESPITE THE VIRUS.WHICH BY THE WAY ISANOTHER THINGSDEMS ANDREPUBLICANSDISAGREE ON."IT WAS FRANKLYEMBARRASSING THATTHE LEGISLATUREREMAINED INSESSION UNTILTODAY, IN FLAGRANTDISREGARD FOR ALLPUBLIC HEALTHGUIDANCE.""I TRY TO CONTINUETO REMIND PEOPLEWHAT THEPROTOCOLS AREBASED ON WHATYOUR LOCATION IS.OBVIOUSLY, FORTHOSE OF US SITTINGHERE IN ADA COUNTYOR WHEN I GO HOMETO ELMORE COUTNY,THE PROTOCOLSINVOLVE WASHINGYOUR HANDS,STAYING HOME IFYOU'RE ILL NOTTRYING TO BEAROUND ASUSCEPTIBLEPOPULATION."VIEWERS AT HOMESHOULD KNOWHOWEVER THAT THEC-D-C CONSIDERSTHOSE OVER 60 TOBE A SUSCEPTIBLEPOPULATION. ANDURGES THEM TOSOCIALLY DISTANCEEVEN IF THEY'RE NOTSICK BECAUSEPEOPLE CAN STILLHAVE THE VIRUS ANDNOT SHOWSYMPTOMS. OVERALLTHOUGH THEREWERE SOME THINGSBOTH SIDES OF THEAISLE AGREED ONLIKE A BILL SAYINGPROPERTYMANAGERS WOULDNEED TO GIVETENANTS 30 DAYSNOTICE IF THEY WISHTO RAISE RENT MORETHAN TENPERCENT. A BILL TOCOMPENSATEIDAHO'SWRONGFULLYCONVICTED. AND ABILL INCREASING PAYFOR VETERANTEACHERS.WE'LL KEEP YOUUPDATED ON THESEAS THEY HEAD TOTHE GOVERNOR.MADELINE WHITE 6ON YOUR SIDE.





