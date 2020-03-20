University of Tulsa students forced to move out in response to COVID-19

OF TULSA NOW UPROOTING THEIRCOLLEGE LIVES.

THEY'REBEING TOLD TO MOVE OUT OFTHE DORMS. TO PROTECTAGAINST THE SPREAD OFCOVID-19.

2 WORKS FORYOU'S SIERRA PIZARRO JOINSUS NOW WITH MORE ON THEEVACUATION.T-U STUDENTS AWAY ON SPRINGBREAK TOLD NOT TO COME BACKTO CAMPUS.

STARTING FRIDAYEVENING.

THEY'LL HAVERESTRICTED ACCESS TO HOUSINGHERE.

WE MET UP WITH ONEOF THEM AS HE WAS MOVINGOUT.00:19:25;21 - 00:19:26;29NATS: OPENS DOOR ALECWIGTON.

WITH THE HELP OFFRIENDS.

00:18:10;37 -00:18:12;05 Nats: "Mostly,just his computer and desk."ONLY HAS A DAY AND A HALF TOCLEAR OUT.

00:22:19;50 -00:22:20;49 NATS: "There wego." 00:19:18;50 -00:19:20;16 NATS: HITSFURNITURE ON WALL THEY GO UPAND DOWN.

00:17:00;17 Nats:key jingle AS FAST AS THEYCAN.

00:18:46;50 -00:18:48;39 NATS: "Gottaget the snacks outta here,man." THIS RUSH STEMS FROMLAST WEEK.

WHEN THEUniversity of Tulsaannounced one of TULSACOUNTY'S confirmedCORONAVIRUS cases is afamily member of a student.00:12:52;39 - 00:13:10;04Alec wigton, sophomore, TU:"One of the students herehas a sister who got backfrom Italy.

I knoweverything over there is sobad and chaotic.

It wasn'tknown how many students sheinteracted with.

That causeda scare." CLASSES THENTURNED ONLINE-ONLY.00:13:21;58 - 00:13:29;49WIGTON: "At first, we wereall, 'Heck yeah.

We're outof school.'

It's reallygotten kind of scary thepast couple days." NOW.THIS.

00:13:58;33 -00:14:07;15 WIGTON: "Just11:30 this morning, theygave us the deadline 5 p.mtomorrow.

Just all of asudden.

'Get out.'" WIGTON'SFISH EVEN LOOK PANICKED.

BUTHE HAS HIS PARENTS TO RELYON.

00:14:54;11 -00:15:01;09 WIGTON: "Some ofthe people here, it's reallydifficult.

I know severalpeople that don't havereally anywhere to go." ASWITH EVERY OTHER DECISIONMADE RECENTLY.

THIS IS FORSOCIAL DISTANCING.

T-U'SINTERIM PRESIDENT SAYSTHEY'LL ONLY OFFER VIRTUALCLASSES FOR THE REST OF THESEMESTER.

AND THAT CAMPUSSERVICES WILL SENDINSTRUCTIONS TO THE STUDENTSWHO NEED TO PICK UP THEIRTHINGS.

AND THOSE WHO NEED AWAIVER TO STAY IN CAMPUSHOUSING.

AS FOR T-U STAFF...MOST NOW WORK FROM HOME.00:15:44;14 - 00:15:47;58Wigton: "Stay safe,everybody, out there.

Makesure to stay clean."00:19:45;08 - 00:19:46;13NATS: "I think we're good,for now." NATS: FOOTSTEPS00:24:30;29 NATS: DOORCLOSES 00:25:01;36 NATS:DOOR CLOSES 00:24:54;11NATS: TRUCK STARTS00:25:05;19NATS: TRUCK STARTS00:25:05;19T-U WILL SEND OUT STUDENTINFORMATION ON ROOM ANDBOARD REFUNDS BY APRILSIXTH.

AND BY THE FIRST OFTHE SAME MONTH.THEY'LL DECIDE HOWCOMMENCEMENT WILL BE HELD.TONIGHT-- THE GOVERNOR OFCALIFORNIA ISSUED A