Nirbhaya has finally got justice: Rekha Sharma

Nirbhaya has finally got justice: Rekha Sharma
Nirbhaya has finally got justice: Rekha Sharma
follow_ssdoll

Sweta Srivastava RT @PTI_News: Hopefully Nirbhaya will finally rest in peace as she got justice after long legal battle: NCW chief Rekha Sharma 12 minutes ago

ians_india

IANS Tweets National Commission for Women (@NCWIndia) Chief Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) on Friday said #Nirbhaya will finally r… https://t.co/Ffe2TmxFHI 53 minutes ago

thetribunechd

The Tribune Hopefully Nirbhaya will finally rest in peace as she got justice after long legal battle: NCW chief Rekha Sharma-PT… https://t.co/q4VZ2uwfOJ 2 hours ago

rekha_samanta

Rekha Samanta RT @iShashiShekhar: Finally..!!! It’s victory for #Nirbhaya But big salute to her mother Asha Devi It’s an inspiring story of her determi… 3 hours ago

Towseef_

Towseef Ahmad Hopefully Nirbhaya will finally rest in peace as she got justice after long legal battle: NCW chief Rekha Sharma… https://t.co/wDekv9ThsE 3 hours ago


Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News

ALL FOUR MEN CONVICTED OF THE GANG-RAPE AND KILLING IN THE NIRBHAYA 2012 CASE WILL BE HANGED TOMORROW MORNING AS DECIDED. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS, AKSHAY THAKUR,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published
