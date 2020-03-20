Nirbhaya convicts hanged: This is what her mother and father said | Oneindia News

Global  

These are the first reactions of Nirbhaya's mother and father after the convicts in her case were hanged to death after a 7 year and 3 month legal struggle.

Tweets about this

crazy_primus

Viykram ❤️ RT @BluntIndianGirl: Justice Prevailed! Finally Nirbhaya got the justice & all four convicts are hanged till death. The struggle of 7 yea… 1 minute ago

SpringCherries_

Odetolove RT @SKNonline: Finally All four #Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convicts hanged in Delhi's Tihar Jail today at 5.30am This is the FIRS… 3 minutes ago

KumarVi18020966

Kumar Vishwas 🇮🇳 RT @devendrayadvinc: Justice has been served at last! Hope this will bring atleast some peace to Nirbhaya's family who lost their belove… 5 minutes ago

RorRashmi

__a_loner_soul🖤_____* RT @the_hindu: Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar, and Mukesh Kumar convicted for Nirbhaya’s gangrape and murder, were hanged to death… 5 minutes ago

Chhota_Recharge

♚ Abhijeet Sarkar ™ RT @megirish2001: #JusticeDelivered Despite this man's lies, cheap tactics and shameful conduct, the rapist-murderers were #Hanged #RIP… 5 minutes ago

YaqoobTweets

Yaqoob 💫 Happy to see that Nirbhaya rape case convicts have been hanged in our neighbour country. Rapist deserve more punish… https://t.co/WnzLbMqbai 6 minutes ago

devendrayadvinc

Devender Yadav Justice has been served at last! Hope this will bring atleast some peace to Nirbhaya's family who lost their bel… https://t.co/G4k1WDGA0N 7 minutes ago

ManikarnikaPre2

Manikarnika Prerna Pandey Justice prevailed! Finally Nirbhaya got the justice nd all four convicts are hanged till death. The struggle of 7… https://t.co/2WHTV8Mfgg 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya case: Convicts hanged, a sense of closure for victim's parents | Oneindia News [Video]

Nirbhaya case: Convicts hanged, a sense of closure for victim's parents | Oneindia News

7 years and 3 months later, Nirbhaya convicts hanged till death; Madhya Pradesh government faces survival crisis, Kamal Nath may quit before floor test; PM Modi urges citizens to follow janata curfew..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:53Published
Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News

ALL FOUR MEN CONVICTED OF THE GANG-RAPE AND KILLING IN THE NIRBHAYA 2012 CASE WILL BE HANGED TOMORROW MORNING AS DECIDED. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS, AKSHAY THAKUR,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published
