Heavy snow causes traffic issues across Denver area, mountains 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:34s - Published The first day of spring brought heavy snow to Denver and the Front Range.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Ron Cervenka RT @SCVSignal: The Santa Clarita Valley endured another round of heavy rainfall Monday, which resulted in traffic collisions in the area an… 3 days ago SignalSCV The Santa Clarita Valley endured another round of heavy rainfall Monday, which resulted in traffic collisions in th… https://t.co/Ku5vSCh42c 3 days ago WKRN RT @PlushnickWX: TRAVEL FORECAST: Big delays possible in Oklahoma City due to heavy rain. Rain causes slow downs in Ne England and snow is… 1 week ago Jared Plushnick TRAVEL FORECAST: Big delays possible in Oklahoma City due to heavy rain. Rain causes slow downs in Ne England and s… https://t.co/oSckBJDfyh 1 week ago