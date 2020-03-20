Global  

India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus gang rape and murder

India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus gang rape and murder

India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus gang rape and murder

The four men, who were convicted to death in 2013, were executed at New Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Delhi Nirbhaya rape death penalty: How the case galvanised India

Four convicts in the Delhi bus rape case have been hanged, ending a seven-year legal battle.
India executes men convicted of Delhi bus rape

Hangings are culmination of relentless legal battle by victim’s mother
Delhi 2012 gang-rape case: Convict's lawyer questions victim, faces flak

Delhi 2012 gang-rape case: Convict's lawyer questions victim, faces flak

Delhi 2012 gang-rape convict’s lawyer AP Singh made questioned the victim’s mother for not knowing about her daughter’s whereabouts on the day of the incident. His statement came after the four..

India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape

India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape

India hanged four men on Friday (March 20) who were convicted for the rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012, in a case that shocked the world and shamed the country over its..

