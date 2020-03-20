Europe coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China’s
Europe coronavirus:
Italy's death toll overtakes China’s
Italy's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 3,405 overtaking the number of deaths so far registered in China.
