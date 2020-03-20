Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Italy > Europe coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China’s

Europe coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China’s

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
Europe coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China’s

Europe coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China’s

Italy's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 3,405 overtaking the number of deaths so far registered in China.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Europe coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes Chinaâ€™s

Italy's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 3,405 overtaking the number of deaths so far...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •CBC.caPremium Times NigeriaDNAFOXNews.comNew Zealand HeraldFrance 24


Italy passes China's coronavirus death toll, prepares to extend lockdown

Italy's death toll from coronavirus overtook that of China, where the virus first emerged, on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNew Zealand HeraldSeattlePI.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Italy passes China's coronavirus death toll [Video]

Italy passes China's coronavirus death toll

A total of 427 deaths were registered in Italy over the past 24 hours, bringing the total nationwide tally to 3,405 since the outbreak surfaced on Feb. 21. China has recorded 3,245 deaths since early..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:46Published
Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses China's [Video]

Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses China's

Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses China's 3,405 people have now died from the coronavirus in Italy, according to Reuters. 3,249 people have died to date in China, according to Johns Hopkins..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.