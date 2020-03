Social distancing is a way of life for KSBW anchor Lauren Seaver and her son Braden

CENTRAL COAST UNDERSHELTER IN PLACEORDERS....THE PUBLIC ISASKED NOT TO LEAVEHOME EXCEPT FOR"ESSENTIAL TRAVEL"...IF YOU DO HAVE TOLEAVE HOME...YOU AREASKED TO PRACTICESOCIAL DISTANCING...AS YOU MAY HAVENOTICED...HERE ATKSBW ...WE ARE ALSOPRACTICING SOCIALDISTANCING...ACTION NEWS SUNRISEANCHOR LAUREN SEAVERHAS BEEN ONASSIGNMENT...WORKINGFROM HOME...SHE HAS MORE MOREON THE IMPORTANCE OFFOLLOWING THESEGUIDELINES..##BY NOW, WE KNOWTHE TERM 'SOCIALDISTANCING' ALL TOOWELL.THE NEW GUIDELINESANNOUCED BY THEWHITE HOUSE THISWEEK....URGING AMERICANS TOAVOID TRAVEL, SOCIALGATHERINGS, SHOPPINGTRIPS, RESTAURANTS,AND BARS.IN MY PERSONALEXPERIENCE....SOCIALDISTANCING WORKS.IT WILL SAVE MY SON'SLIFE....AND SO MANYOTHERS.YOU MAY REMEMBERMY SON, BRADEN, WASBORN LAST FEBRUARYWITH A LIFETHREATENINGCONDITION....CONGENITALDIAPHRAGMATIC HERNIA...OR C-D-H.HE WAS BORN WITHONLY 20-PERCENT LUNGVOLUME...AND SPENTMONTHS FIGHTING FORHIS LIFE...IN THE I-C-UAT JOHNS HOPKINS ALLCHILDRENS HOSPITAL.TWO WEEKS ON THEHIGHEST FORM OF LIFESUPPORT AND THREESURGERIES LATER...HEWAS DISCHARGED.WE WERE GIVEN THEGREEN LIGHT TO HEADHOME...BUT ALSO A WARNINGFROM OUR MEDICALTEAM...THAT BRADENWOULD HAVE TO STAYHEALTHY FOR A FEWYEARS...EVEN A REGULARCOLD COULD BE DEADLYFOR HIM.SOCIAL DISTANCING &GOOD HYGIENE ARE NOTNEW PRACTICES FOR OURFAMILY.WE'RE PROBABLYEXPERTS AT THIS POINT.THAT BEING SAID, INOUR "EXPERT OPINION"ITWORKS!

IN THE LASTYEAR, WE'VE MANAGEDTO KEEP BRADEN VERYHEALTHY ....BYAVOIDING SOCIALGATHERINGS, SPORTINGEVENTS, CONCERTS, ANDTRIPS.WE'VE ALSO BEEN DEEPCLEANING DOORHANDLES, LIGHTSWITCHES, CELL PHONESON A NEAR DAILY BASISAND WASHING OURHANDS ABOUT AHUNDRED TIMES A DAY.IN THE NEXT FEWWEEKS/MONTHS, AS YOUADJUST TO THISTEMPORARY PAUSE TO'NORMAL LIFE', PLEASEREMEMBER WHY WE'REDOING THISTO PROTECTTHOSE WHO ARE MOSTAT RISK OF DYING FROMCOVID-19, LIKE MYSWEET B.OUR PRECIOUS BOYSTILL HAS EXTREMELYTINY LUNGS....AND NOTENOUGH TO FIGHT ANUPPER RESPIRATORYINFECTION.PLEASE THINK OF HIMAND ALL OF THOSE INTHE EXTREMELYVULNERABLE GROUPWHO NEED OUR HELPRIGHT NOW.I BEG YOU TO DO THERIGHT THING: WASHYOUR HANDS AND JUSTSTAY HOME###LAUREN SEAVERREPORTING.HERE'S A CLOSERLOOK AT WHAT SOCIAL-DISTANCING ACTUALLYMEANS IN YOUR EVERYDAY LIFE.SKIP THE CROWDS --THERE ARE ALREADYLIMITATIONS ON LARGEEVENTS... YOU SHOULDHAVE NO GATHERINGS OFMORE THAN 10 PEOPLE.POSTPONE ANYPARTY YOU WEREPLANNING TO THROW.ORDER GROCERIES ORMEALS TO YOUR HOME.WAVE TO PEOPLE --DON'T SHAKE HANDS ORHUG.TRY TO STAY SIX FEETAWAY FROM OTHERS.###AND DO GO OUTSIDE.##