Nirbhaya case: Convicts hanged, a sense of closure for victim's parents | Oneindia News

7 years and 3 months later, Nirbhaya convicts hanged till death; Madhya Pradesh government faces survival crisis, Kamal Nath may quit before floor test; PM Modi urges citizens to follow janata curfew on 22nd March; World death toll due to COVID-19 crosses 10,000 and more news #NirbhayaCase #NirbhayaConvicts #JusticeForNirbhaya #NirbhayaVerdict

Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi 2012 gang-rape case: Convict’s lawyer questions victim, faces flak [Video]

Delhi 2012 gang-rape case: Convict’s lawyer questions victim, faces flak

Delhi 2012 gang-rape convict’s lawyer AP Singh made questioned the victim’s mother for not knowing about her daughter’s whereabouts on the day of the incident. His statement came after the four..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
Nirbhaya convicts hanged: This is what her mother and father said | Oneindia News [Video]

Nirbhaya convicts hanged: This is what her mother and father said | Oneindia News

These are the first reactions of Nirbhaya's mother and father after the convicts in her case were hanged to death after a 7 year and 3 month legal struggle. Watch. #NirbhayaCase #NirbhayaConvicts..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:07Published
