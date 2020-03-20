Delhi 2012 gang-rape case: Convict’s lawyer questions victim, faces flak

Delhi 2012 gang-rape convict’s lawyer AP Singh made questioned the victim’s mother for not knowing about her daughter’s whereabouts on the day of the incident.

His statement came after the four convicts were hanged to death at Tihar on Friday morning.

The lawyer faced fury from the people present at the spot.

Lawyer of the victim’s family Seema Kushwaha also hit out at AP Singh over his remarks.

