KCK clinic begins drive-thru testing for COVID-19 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:05s - Published KCK clinic begins drive-thru testing for COVID-19 One Kansas City, Kansas clinic started COVID-19 testing Thursday using a drive-thru system.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

KCK clinic begins drive-thru testing for COVID-19 EXPECTS THAT NUMBER TO GROWRAPIDLY.THE DRIVE-THROUGH TESTING ISDONE BY A PRESCRIPTION FROM YOURDOCTOR.ALAN: MEANING DON’T JUST SHOW UPAND EXPECTED TO GET TESTED FORCOVID-19.





Recent related news from verified sources UC Health opens drive-through screening, testing site for coronavirus UC Health today opened a drive-through screening and testing clinic for coronavirus on its Clifton...

bizjournals - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this