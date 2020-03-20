2021 Hyundai Elantra Exterior Design

Hyundai officially launched its all-new 2021 Elantra and Elantra Hybrid at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood with a special event broadcast around the world.

This marks the world debut of the latest version of the popular compact sedan.

The 2021 Elantra showcases Hyundai's latest ambitions, including a Sensuous Sportiness design identity, hybrid electric vehicle technology, and segment-first wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The car also provides exciting driving dynamics and the most progressive in-car experience in its class.

Production of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra starts in the fall of 2020 in Ulsan, Korea and at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, and sales begin in the Q4 2020.

The all-new Hyundai Elantra is a compact sedan that the next generation wants to drive.

It is for customers that are pragmatic and sensible yet disruptive and always questioning traditions.

This daring and non-conforming mindset is evident in the progressive and exciting Elantra.

It provides a better mobility experience as Hyundai becomes the "Smart Mobility Solution Provider" of the future.

To transform the 2021 Hyundai Elantra into its new four-door-coupe look, Hyundai engineers and designers had to make it longer, lower, and wider compared to the sixth-generation model.

The 2021 Elantra gains 2.2 inches in overall length and 0.8 inch in its wheelbase, and the overall width is increased one inch.

The overall height also dropped 0.8 inch, and the front cowl point was moved back almost two inches.

These minor changes dramatically changed the shape of the car but had limited impact on cabin space.

In fact, most key interior dimensions increased.