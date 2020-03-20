India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:15s - Published India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape India hanged four men on Friday (March 20) who were convicted for the rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012, in a case that shocked the world and shamed the country over its appalling record for crimes against women. Libby Hogan reports.

