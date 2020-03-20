Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tucker Carlson blasts Sen. Burr

Tucker Carlson blasts Sen. Burr

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Tucker Carlson blasts Sen. Burr

Tucker Carlson blasts Sen. Burr

Tucker Carlson slammed Sen.

Richard Burr, says he should resign and face prosecution

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tucker Carlson calls on Burr to explain reported $1.6M stock sale or resign

Tucker Carlson Thursday called on Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., to resign if he can't explain why he...
FOXNews.com - Published

'He must resign from the Senate': Fox News host demands Richard Burr's ouster after bombshell report suggests he dumped $1.72 million in stocks before coronavirus crisis

'He must resign from the Senate': Fox News host demands Richard Burr's ouster after bombshell report suggests he dumped $1.72 million in stocks before coronavirus crisis· Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson responded to a bombshell ProPublica's report indicating that...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jameslparis

James L. Paris "He Must Resign From The Senate And Face Prosecution": Tucker Carlson Blasts Burr For Liquidating Stock While Downp… https://t.co/3MDZLDWv7W 11 minutes ago

patrice_daniel

Patrice Daniel "He Must Resign From The Senate And Face Prosecution": Tucker Carlson Blasts Burr For Liquidating Stock While Downp… https://t.co/t4xm0LEFkE 16 minutes ago

NoDemocracyInUK

Politicians should listen to the people not Soros Richard Burr sold off a significant percentage of his stocks on February 13 - raising between $628,000 & $1.72 mill… https://t.co/XebGIATmnQ 17 minutes ago

hjpschaab

hjpschaab "He Must Resign From The Senate And Face Prosecution": Tucker Carlson Blasts Burr For Liquidating Stock While Downp… https://t.co/kkg5jzuXq8 27 minutes ago

JimKammerer406

Jim Kammerer "He Must Resign From The Senate And Face Prosecution": Tucker Carlson Blasts Burr For Liquidating Stock While Downp… https://t.co/DgYG6YzHFR 33 minutes ago

vipertoxin

Jerry Dean Bowers » "He Must Resign From The Senate And Face Prosecution": Tucker Carlson Blasts Burr For Liquidating Stock While Dow… https://t.co/PZUfi1Do8l 37 minutes ago

zeroedtweets

#FreeZeroHedge RT @zeroedtweets: "He Must Resign From The Senate And Face Prosecution": Tucker Carlson Blasts Burr For Liquidating Stock While Downplaying… 44 minutes ago

BruceBartlow

Bruce Bartlow "He Must Resign From The Senate And Face Prosecution": Tucker Carlson Blasts Burr For Liquidating Stock While Downp… https://t.co/DiCWl7x7nA 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.