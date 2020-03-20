Tensions outside London supermarket as new policy prioritising vulnerable people angers customers

Asda angered some customers at this branch on the Isle of Dogs in London on Friday morning (March 20) with its new shopping policy during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning those not considered "vulnerable" would only be allowed to shop three hours after the store opened.

Those considered vulnerable such as over 70s, pregnant women, and NHS staff were allowed to shop from 6 a.m.

Those not considered at risk would be allowed to shop from 9 a.m.

Security at the store can be seen in this footage asking a man for "proof" that he is shopping for his grandma.

A man outside the Asda wearing what appeared to be a Tower Hamlets council lanyard reiterated Asda's new policy and asked people to practice social distancing, which also prompted anger from some customers who pointed to people around him within two metres, accusing him of not following his own rules.

He shouted: "Do not crowd together - do you want to catch it?

Do you want to infect other people in your family?" Police arrived at the store approximately 15 minutes after it opened, but attended only for a few minutes.