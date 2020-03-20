Florida beach still crowded despite COVID-19 social distancing advice 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:19s - Published Florida beach still crowded despite COVID-19 social distancing advice Delray Beach, Flordia, remains crowded despite advice to self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic. The footage, filmed on March 19, shows Floridians sunbathing on the beach in close groups.

Florida beach still crowded despite COVID-19 social distancing advice Delray Beach, Flordia, remains crowded despite advice to self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic. The footage, filmed on March 19, shows Floridians sunbathing on the beach in close groups. Florida has reported 432 COVID-19 cases with nine deaths caused by the virus.





