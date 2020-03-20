Global  

Celebrities urge families to try new activities while social distancing

Celebrities urge families to try new activities while social distancing

Celebrities urge families to try new activities while social distancing

Scouts have made more than than 100 free activities, games and craft ideas available online while young people are obliged to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The likes of Steve Backshall, Ed Stafford and Helen Glover have supported the initiative as children are expected to stay away from school for near future.

