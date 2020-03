Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath resigns hours ahead of Trust vote | Oneindia

IN A TURN OF EVENTS, JUST HOURS AHEAD OF THE SUPREME COURT-ORDERED FLOOR TEST AT 5 PM TODAY, MADHAY PRADESH CHIEF MINISTER KAMAL NATH ANNOUNCED HIS RESIGNATION AS HIS CONGRESS GOVERNMENT WAS CERTAIN TO LOSE THE TRUST VOTE.

HE MADE THE ANNOUCEMENT WHILE ADRESSING THE MEDIA, LASHING OUT AT THE BJP, HE ACCUSED THE PARTY OF MURDERING DEMOCRACY AND PLOTTING TO PULL DOWN HIS GOVERNMENT FROM DAY 1.

HE SAID THAT THIS HAPPENDED AS THE BJP DID NOT WANT THE MAFIAS IN MADHYA PRADESH TO BE EXPOSED AND THAT'S WHY THE PARTY HAS BEEN CONSPIRING AGAINST HIM ALL THIS WHILE.

THIS BREACH OF TRUST WAS AGAINST THE PEOPLE OF MADHYA PRADESH, NOT AGAINST HIM.