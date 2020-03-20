Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fireside Pizza overwhelmed by community support

Fireside Pizza overwhelmed by community support

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
Fireside Pizza overwhelmed by community support

Fireside Pizza overwhelmed by community support

“I can't put it into words what it means," said Fireside owner Sam Dobrozsi.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thelastone8

peg d Fireside Pizza overwhelmed by compassionate community support, including $1,000 tip https://t.co/4zJ902zfm9 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fireside Pizza overwhelmed by compassionate community support, including $1,000 tip [Video]

Fireside Pizza overwhelmed by compassionate community support, including $1,000 tip

Fireside Pizza overwhelmed by compassionate community support, including $1,000 tip

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.