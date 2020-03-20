Fireside Pizza overwhelmed by community support 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:09s - Published Fireside Pizza overwhelmed by community support “I can't put it into words what it means," said Fireside owner Sam Dobrozsi.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this peg d Fireside Pizza overwhelmed by compassionate community support, including $1,000 tip https://t.co/4zJ902zfm9 12 hours ago