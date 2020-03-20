Global  

Parisians in lockdown take to balconies and windows to applaud health workers

Residents of the French capital collectively applaud healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday evening (March 19).

Residents of the French capital collectively applaud healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday evening (March 19).




