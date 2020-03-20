Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Baker Activates National Guard As Massachusetts Expects Increase In Testing

Gov. Baker Activates National Guard As Massachusetts Expects Increase In Testing

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Baker Activates National Guard As Massachusetts Expects Increase In Testing
WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ukpapers

Front Pages Today War Footing. Baker Activates National Guard - https://t.co/kneUTBuwzN @lexcohan #frontpagestoday #USA… https://t.co/LdvGkIrxmU 4 minutes ago

Tanya4StateRep

Tanya Neslusan RT @MassGovernor: Activating @TheNationsFirst will support our efforts to keep residents safe + secure during the #COVID19 outbreak. The ex… 6 minutes ago

AllyNBCBoston

Ally Donnelly NBC10 Boston RT @JeffNBCBoston: Another busy Friday ahead. - Celtics guard Marcus Smart tests positive for coronavirus - Gov. Baker activates National… 20 minutes ago

JeffNBCBoston

Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston Another busy Friday ahead. - Celtics guard Marcus Smart tests positive for coronavirus - Gov. Baker activates Nat… https://t.co/F5tkMZLGgu 23 minutes ago

DianaBardsley

Diana L Bardsley RT @DianaBardsley: Gov. Baker activates National Guard to assist in state's COVID-19 response https://t.co/fWZ19FJmk5 34 minutes ago

DianaBardsley

Diana L Bardsley Gov. Baker activates National Guard to assist in state's COVID-19 response https://t.co/fWZ19FJmk5 34 minutes ago

TrevProlific

🗣PROLIFIC. RT @wbz: BREAKING: Gov. Baker Activates Massachusetts National Guard To Support Coronavirus Response https://t.co/qRObaEm5g4 https://t.co/8… 56 minutes ago

vonmering

Sabine von Mering RT @carolyncbarthel: Baker activates National Guard as coronavirus crisis grows. Good idea, but order #ShelterInPlace #ShutDownMass to slow… 58 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Baker activates National Guard [Video]

Baker activates National Guard

Members of the Massachusetts National Guard will be activated to assist with logistics and supply work with various agencies as the state continues to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:03Published
Gov. Baker Activates Mass. National Guard To Support Coronavirus Response [Video]

Gov. Baker Activates Mass. National Guard To Support Coronavirus Response

WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:12Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.