Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Netflix To Reduce Streaming Quality In Europe Amid Pandemic

Netflix To Reduce Streaming Quality In Europe Amid Pandemic

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Netflix To Reduce Streaming Quality In Europe Amid Pandemic

Netflix To Reduce Streaming Quality In Europe Amid Pandemic

Netflix ​will reduce its bit rates in Europe for 30 days to help reduce the burden.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Netflix and YouTube reduce streaming quality during coronavirus pandemic

As a result of the self-isolation, social distancing and quarantining caused by coronavirus, huge...
betanews - Published

Netflix to cut stream quality in EU amid coronavirus bandwidth fears

Netflix viewers in the EU will soon notice a dip in their streaming quality. According to Netflix,...
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

foadfrog86

FOADFROG86 RT @QAnonNotables: Netflix and YouTube agree to reduce the quality of their video streaming in Europe to relieve networks strained by the p… 1 second ago

PowellMedia

Powell Media, Inc. .@Netflix and @YouTube will reduce the default image quality of streaming video in Europe to ease pressure on the i… https://t.co/xlyTVNRmAh 1 minute ago

mayur_shingote

Mayur Shingote RT @TechCrunch: Netflix will reduce streaming quality in Europe for 30 days https://t.co/6s6InVKHXL by @grg https://t.co/0Ti0njppEj 2 minutes ago

AlisaWright

Ms. Alisa Wright As expected ... RP cnn Netflix will reduce streaming quality in Europe for at least a month to prevent the internet… https://t.co/QH0znsjVsh 2 minutes ago

SadiaLon

Sadia RT @WtxNews: #Netflix will reduce its video quality in #Europe for the next 30 days, to reduce the strain on internet service providers. #c… 3 minutes ago

KION546

KION News 5 46 PREVENTING COLLAPSE: Netflix and YouTube will reduce streaming quality in Europe for at least the next month to pre… https://t.co/zDDl1Ne6aw 4 minutes ago

mrauchs

Michel Rauchs Why is the @EU_Commission telling Youtube & Netflix to reduce streaming quality in order to “prevent the Internet f… https://t.co/9FlUaZjJSg 4 minutes ago

OnBRM

OnBRM Netflix and YouTube will reduce their streaming quality in EU to enhance working from home https://t.co/XKE9ZEeCU5… https://t.co/8G5wEWRncW 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.