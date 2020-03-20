Beyoncé-Approved ‘Homecoming’ watch party is exactly what we needed

On Wednesday night, Beyoncé fans joined together to stream ’Homecoming’ on Netflix and live-tweet their experience.

HOT 96.9 Boston Since we need to keep ourselves happy while staying far away from each other, online watch parties have become a gr… https://t.co/0WxTsKR924 22 hours ago

Anitra McLeod RT @TishaLewis : ONE MORE THING! @Beyonce -Approved Netflix Watch Party of 'Homecoming' Brings Unity to Social Distancing Era TONIGHT AT 7… 16 hours ago