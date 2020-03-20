Global  

Watch: Here's The Latest On Coronavirus 20/03/2020

The death toll in Italy from Covid-19 has risen to more than any other county at this point, while the county remains in lockdown.

California residents are being advised to do the same by their governor.

Concerns rise in India, with nearly two hundred confirmed cases and at least four recorded deaths.

Twitter has vowed to try its best to quash fake news on their platform about coronavirus, the Bank Of England has cut interest rates for a second time and NASA is preparing to send three astronauts into space for six months.

