Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tokio > Japanese divided over whether Tokyo Olympics should proceed

Japanese divided over whether Tokyo Olympics should proceed

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
Japanese divided over whether Tokyo Olympics should proceed

Japanese divided over whether Tokyo Olympics should proceed

People in Tokyo are divided as to whether Tokyo should proceed according to schedule with the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics amid the rising number of coronavirus cases/

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Japanese divided over whether Tokyo Olympics should proceed

SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (MARCH 20, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

TRAFFIC ON STREET IN GINZA 2.

PEDESTRIANS WALKING 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) 55 YEAR-OLD COMPANY EMPLOYEE, KOICHIRO MAEDA, SAYING: "I think it's impossible (to hold the Games).

It'll be a global issue if the virus spreads even further.

This (the virus) isn't a problem just for the Japanese people." 4.

MEN WALKING WITH BICYCLES 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) 78 YEAR-OLD TOKYO RESIDENT, EICHI SHIMOKAWA, SAYING: "At the moment, I think the virus has come under control a bit in Tokyo.

I think it'll get better in the coming days.

So I think it's still possible." 6.

WOMEN TALKING ON STREET 7.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) 59 YEAR-OLD COMPANY EMPLOYEE, YUKIE TAKEMURA, SAYING: "I think there's a 30 percent chance (that the Games will be held as planned).

But that's just my wish to see it.

I think there's a 70 percent chance that it will get cancelled, because there are overseas travel bans all over the world." 8.

PEDESTRIANS WEARING FACE MASKS 9.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) 35 YEAR-OLD COMPANY EMPLOYEE, WATARU SUZUKI, SAYING: "There are so many people infected in Italy and China.

There's a chance the athletes are also infected.

If those people come to Japan, there's a chance the virus will spread even if we get it contained.

I don't think we should cancel it but postponing would be good." 10.

PEDESTRIANS WALKING 11.

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) 35 YEAR-OLD NURSE, YUMIKO SHIMIZU, SAYING: "There are athletes that have been working hard (for the Games) up until now, so I think the impact will be big if we cancel it.

So I think we should postpone but eventually have it." 12.

PEDESTRIANS WALKING ON STREET 13.

JAPANESE FLAG ON BUILDING STORY: People in Tokyo were divided on Friday (March 20) as to whether Tokyo should proceed according to schedule with the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Japan and overseas.

Organisers have repeatedly said the Games, set to run from July 24 to Aug.

9, will go ahead, but as the rapid spread of the virus brings the sports world to a virtual standstill, fears are growing that the Olympics may be postponed or cancelled.

"It'll be a global issue if the virus spreads even further.

It's not a problem just for the Japanese people," said Tokyo resident Koichiro Maeda, who thought it would "impossible" to hold the games as planned.

Some were more optimistic about the prospects of the games proceeding on schedule.

"At the moment, I think the virus has come under control a bit in Tokyo.

I think it'll get better in the coming days.

So I think it's still possible," said 78-year-old Eichi Shimokawa.

The Olympic flame arrived at Japan Air Self-Defence Force's Matsushima base on Friday, but no spectators were present for the ceremony.

Even as government officials have reiterated that the Games would go on, the deputy head of Japan's Olympic committee, Kozo Tashima, tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday (March 17).

(Production: Akiko Okamoto)



Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Cancelling Tokyo Olympics 'inconceivable' - Japan minister

Postponing or cancelling the Tokyo Olympics is "inconceivable", Japan's Olympic minister said, as the...
News24 - Published

Foreign ministers of South Korea, China, Japan support Tokyo holding 'complete' Olympics - Seoul

The foreign ministers of South Korea, China and Japan expressed their support for Tokyo to host...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

World's top female climber concerned but focused on Olympics amid coronavirus crisis [Video]

World's top female climber concerned but focused on Olympics amid coronavirus crisis

Slovenian Janja Garnbret, the world's top female climber, is staying calm and focused despite the coronavirus outbreak playing havoc with sports events around the world and plunging preparations for..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:40Published
Australia continues to plan for Tokyo Games [Video]

Australia continues to plan for Tokyo Games

Australia will put extra measures in place because of the coronavirus pandemic but are continuing to prepare to take a delegation to Tokyo for the Olympics in July.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:06Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.