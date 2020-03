Gov. Hogan issues new emergency orders related to travel in Maryland

WITH WMA━2 NEWS' ERINMACPHERSON.

SHE'S LIVE OUTSIDECAMDEN YARDS WITH MORE ON THENEWLY IMPOSED RESTRICTIONS FOANYONE TAKING MASS TRANSIT.GOVERNOR HOGAN ONLY WANTS MASSTRANSIT USED FOR ESSENTIALTRAVEL.

THIS COMES AFTER THESETRANSPORTATION SERVICES WERESIGNIFICANTLY CUT BACK EARLIERTHIS WEEK.

WHEN THE GOVERNORTALKS ABOUT ESSENTIAL TRAVEL━HE'S FOCUSING ON HEALTH CAREPROVIDERS LIKE EMPLOYEES ATHOSPITALS AND PHARMACIES ASWELL AS ALL EMERGENCYPERSONNEL.

HE ALSO INCLUDESWORKERS WHO NEED TO GET TOGROCERY STORES AND FOODDISTRIBUTION CENTERS.

SO HEDOESN'T WANT ANYONE GETTING ONA MARC TRAIN, METRO, AMTRAKTRAIN OR BUS UNLESS THEY FITIN THIS ESSENTIAL CATEGORY.

HESAYS REDUCING TRAVEL━ WILLMAKE IT SAFER FOR PEOPLE WHOTRULY NEED IT.

WE CAUGHT UPWITH SOME PEOPLE WHO RELY ONPUBLIC TRANSIT━ THEY'VE BEENFOLLOWING THESE TRANSPORTATIONCHANGES CLOSELY━ HOPING ITDOESN'T STOP COMPLETELY.

8:55"If they take that away, I'llbe out of work for a minute.

Iwon't be doing anything.

Rightnow, I'm limiting mytransportation." 2:51 "Oh, myGod.

Traveling is kind ofhard, because it's kind oflike they're doing a littlequarantine with thetransportation.

Now, you haveto get on the bus at the back,and they've got chains." WHENIT COMES TO FLYING━ ONLYTICKETED PASSENGERS ANDEMPLOYEES ARE ALLOWED IN BWI.ALL VISITORS ARE RESTRICTEDFROM THE AIRPORT TO REDUCE THENUMBER OF PEOPLE IN THEBUILDING.

THERE IS ONE TYPE OFTRAVEL ENCOURAGED━ TRUCKDRIVERS.

GOVERNOR HOGAN PUT ANEXECUTIVE ORDER IN PLACE━WAIVING THE WEIGHT LIMIT FORTRUCK DRIVERS SO THEY CAN GETMORE SUPPLIES THROUGHOUT THEAREA MORE QUICKLY.

IF YOU'REON THE ROADS LIKE THESEDRIVERS━ TRAVEL PLAZAS AREOPEN━ SO YOU CAN GET GAS ORUSE THE RESTROOM.

