Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK man sets up toilet roll business on roadside and makes thousands in 2 hours

UK man sets up toilet roll business on roadside and makes thousands in 2 hours

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:31s - Published < > Embed
UK man sets up toilet roll business on roadside and makes thousands in 2 hours

UK man sets up toilet roll business on roadside and makes thousands in 2 hours

This UK man took to the A2990, better known as the Old Thanet Way, in Kent, southeastern England to sell much-needed toilet roll to keen passers-by, amid growing coronavirus stockpiling fears.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UK man sets up toilet roll business on roadside and makes thousands in 2 hours

This UK man took to the A2990, better known as the Old Thanet Way, in Kent, southeastern England to sell much-needed toilet roll to keen passers-by, amid growing coronavirus stockpiling fears.

Youtuber Discoboy purchased a whooping four pallets loads of toilet paper, equally roughly 5000 rolls and began selling the newly in-demand item at 45 rolls for £15 or nine rolls for £4.

"I can't sell em' for cheaper because I'm not a big supermarket," Discoboy, who is also known as Lee Marshall, explains in the video.

Lee told Newsflare he spent two hours selling and shifted thousands of rolls after over 200 people turned up.

The video was posted to YouTube with the caption: "With all gigs I'm doing and the current pandemic with the coronavirus we all need money to live so I set up a toilet roll business and got started, it was crazy busy." Lee said he had managed to make £3,000 in just two hours.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cow and his wild pig friend casually stroll down the road in Tonga [Video]

Cow and his wild pig friend casually stroll down the road in Tonga

Tonga is a beautiful Kingdom made up of 169 islands in the South Pacific. To visit the island of Vavaèu is like taking a step back in time. They conduct much of their business in traditional ways with..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:46Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.