Health officials confirm three new residents test positive for the coronavirus

Nine North Carolina residents have now tested positive for the coronavirus, and a Davidson woman says...



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Update: NYC Ramping Up Testing



With more drive-through testing opening in New York City today, the number of positive coronavirus cases is expected to continue rising. It's leading to a growing concern over the need for medical.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:52 Published 44 minutes ago Concerns About Coronavirus And Substance Abuse



Some health officials are concerned the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a spike in the substance abuse epidemic as more people try to drink their worries away. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:30 Published 2 hours ago