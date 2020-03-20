Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CU Professor weighs in on malaria drug that may help treat coronavirus

CU Professor weighs in on malaria drug that may help treat coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
CU Professor weighs in on malaria drug that may help treat coronavirus

CU Professor weighs in on malaria drug that may help treat coronavirus

On Thursday, President Trump touted that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine could help treat the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

The drugs have been used for decades to treat malaria.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

opennewswindow

Open News Window CU Professor weighs in on malaria drug that may help treat coronavirus – Denver7 – The Denver Channel https://t.co/stLP1zzJB2 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New push to fast-track drug to treat COVID-19 [Video]

New push to fast-track drug to treat COVID-19

Boston Medical Center is using a drug used to treat malaria to treat coronavirus.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:50Published
Coronavirus Pandemic: Trump misstates facts saying FDA approves malaria drug [Video]

Coronavirus Pandemic: Trump misstates facts saying FDA approves malaria drug

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 00:40Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.