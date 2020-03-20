Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How to Send Employees a Healthy Work-From-Home Snack Pack & Other Ways to Cope

How to Send Employees a Healthy Work-From-Home Snack Pack & Other Ways to Cope

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
How to Send Employees a Healthy Work-From-Home Snack Pack & Other Ways to Cope

How to Send Employees a Healthy Work-From-Home Snack Pack & Other Ways to Cope

The spread of COVID-19 is sending more and more people to work from home, or just be home in general with little to no income at all.

One thing that helps people cope is snacking, but it’s better to choose healthier options.

Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

drkchocolate253

Evette RT @TravelLeisure: This Company Wants to Send Healthy Snacks to Your Employees Working From Home https://t.co/uw4oQDxFYY https://t.co/FrH4Z… 12 hours ago

TravelLeisure

Travel + Leisure This Company Wants to Send Healthy Snacks to Your Employees Working From Home https://t.co/uw4oQDxFYY https://t.co/FrH4ZtqQcV 12 hours ago

Huskersdoc

Tim McCoy RT @mkeuchel: Employers - it is irresponsible to send your employees to the emergency department to get a work note. If he/she is healthy,… 14 hours ago

ASLafond

A RT @BrodieHart: One Lowcountry in-home health provider says it’s asking employees to take their temperatures before their shift, and then s… 18 hours ago

BrodieHart

Brodie Hart One Lowcountry in-home health provider says it’s asking employees to take their temperatures before their shift, an… https://t.co/bCVuJs1NHN 19 hours ago

aandr314

Andrey @ home🔬🧠🐠💤 Weird things happening @LACity. People are summoned to work at the office, who can 100% work from home. @MayorOfLA… https://t.co/kMPrLBtR3j 21 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 outbreak: no foreign flights in india for a week | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19 outbreak: no foreign flights in india for a week | Oneindia News

THE SUPREME COURT HAS SAID THAT THE FLOOR TEST OF THE KAMAL NATH GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH SHOULD BE HELD BY BY 5 PM TOMORROW, IN RESPONSE TO A BJP PETITION THAT WANTED AN IMMEDIATE RESOLUTION OF..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:02Published
Simple Ways to Cope with Loneliness While Working from Home [Video]

Simple Ways to Cope with Loneliness While Working from Home

Remote working can be a blessing if you’re a hermit and a curse if you’re a social butterfly. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:27Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.