Satellite Images Show Stark Dropoff in Pollution Over China During Coronavirus Lockdown

Satellite Images Show Stark Dropoff in Pollution Over China During Coronavirus Lockdown

Satellite Images Show Stark Dropoff in Pollution Over China During Coronavirus Lockdown

The halting of industry and everyday life during the coronavirus outbreak in China sees a major drop off in pollution through these satellite images.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

