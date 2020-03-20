Satellite Images Show Stark Dropoff in Pollution Over China During Coronavirus Lockdown

The halting of industry and everyday life during the coronavirus outbreak in China sees a major drop off in pollution through these satellite images.



Recent related videos from verified sources Gwyneth Paltrow shares fond memories of Italy amid coronavirus isolation



Gwyneth Paltrow is encouraging fans to "stay home" and "make pasta" during the coronavirus crisis after sharing her memories of Italy online. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 1 hour ago Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses China's



Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses China's 3,405 people have now died from the coronavirus in Italy, according to Reuters. 3,249 people have died to date in China, according to Johns Hopkins.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:05 Published 16 hours ago