India hangs four men over 2012 Delhi bus gang rape and murder

The four men, sentenced to death in 2013, have been executed at Tihar jail after their clemency pleas were rejected.

News24.com | India hangs four over 2012 Delhi bus gang-rape

India as executed four men for the gang-rape and murder of a woman on a Delhi bus in 2012 that...
Four men executed for Delhi bus rape and murder

The rape and murder of a student in Delhi made global headlines in 2012. Four men have been executed...
Nirbhaya Justice: B-Town salutes a mother's courage [Video]

The hangings for which the entire nation waited with bated breath finally took place at 5.30 a.m. on Friday, as the four men convicted for the brutal gang-rape and murder of a medical student in..

India executes four men for brutal 2012 Delhi bus rape [Video]

India hanged four men on Friday (March 20) who were convicted for the rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012, in a case that shocked the world and shamed the country over its..

