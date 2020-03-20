Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Olympic flame gets muted welcome in Japan

Coronavirus outbreak: Olympic flame gets muted welcome in Japan
Coronavirus outbreak: Olympic flame gets muted welcome in Japan
Olympic flame to arrive in Japan amid worries over coronavirus impact

A plane carrying the Olympic torch from Greece will arrive on Friday on Japan's northwestern coast...
Reuters - Published

Tokyo 2020: Olympic flame leaves for Japan from Greece in scaled-down handover ceremony

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Tokyo 2020 organisers received the Olympic flame in a scaled-down...
DNA - Published


Olympic flame arrives in Japan despite fear that Games won't go ahead [Video]

Olympic flame arrives in Japan despite fear that Games won't go ahead

The Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday from Greece in a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in the north of the country, amid doubts over the opening of the Games in Tokyo because of the new..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
Japan Olympics minister regrets missing Athens, Games still on as planned [Video]

Japan Olympics minister regrets missing Athens, Games still on as planned

Japanese Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto says it's "regrettable" that she could not attend the Olympic flame handover ceremony in Athens but plans are on course for Tokyo 2020.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:25Published
