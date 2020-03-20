Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > At the centre of the COVID-19 crisis

At the centre of the COVID-19 crisis

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 04:45s - Published < > Embed
At the centre of the COVID-19 crisis
Sky News goes to the town at the centre of the COVID-19 crisis in Italy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The shocking centre of the COVID-19 crisis [Video]

The shocking centre of the COVID-19 crisis

The crisis gripping the town at the centre of the global COVID-19 crisis in Italy has been witnessed by Sky News’ Chief Correspondent Stuart Ramsay.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 05:18Published
Hancock acknowledges ‘difficult time’ for businesses as result of coronavirus [Video]

Hancock acknowledges ‘difficult time’ for businesses as result of coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined the Government's plans to tackle coronavirus and acknowledged the coming months will be a "difficult time" for UK businesses, at the QEII Centre in central..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.