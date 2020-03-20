Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Zealand > P*ssycat Dolls' tour of Australia axed due to coronavirus pandemic

P*ssycat Dolls' tour of Australia axed due to coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
P*ssycat Dolls' tour of Australia axed due to coronavirus pandemic

P*ssycat Dolls' tour of Australia axed due to coronavirus pandemic

Australia and New Zealand's So Pop festival, headlined by the P*ssycat Dolls, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pussycat Dolls Postpone Their Comeback Tour Over Coronavirus Pandemic

The Pussycat Dolls are putting reunion tour on hold for a few months. The band announced on Wednesday...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pink shaves husband Carey Hart's head during coronavirus isolation [Video]

Pink shaves husband Carey Hart's head during coronavirus isolation

Pink has shaved her husband Carey Hart’s head as the pair continue to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Burger King offering free kids meals during coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Burger King offering free kids meals during coronavirus pandemic

Burger King offering free kids meals during coronavirus pandemic

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:20Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.