'Corona Stop Corona,' Kartik Aryan's unique video appeal in his monologue style

'Corona Stop Corona,' Kartik Aryan's unique video appeal in his monologue style

'Corona Stop Corona,' Kartik Aryan's unique video appeal in his monologue style

As the world reels under coronavirus threat, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan spoke on the importance of social distancing in fighting the deadly virus.

So far, India has recorded over 195 coronavirus cases and five deaths.

Kartik's 2 minutes 24 seconds-long monologue has become a hit on social media.

Coronavirus has affected over two lakh and caused 8,000 deaths across the globe.

