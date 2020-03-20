Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > High-End Restaurants Offer To-Go During Covid-19 Outbreak

High-End Restaurants Offer To-Go During Covid-19 Outbreak

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
High-End Restaurants Offer To-Go During Covid-19 Outbreak

High-End Restaurants Offer To-Go During Covid-19 Outbreak

Craving high end fare and the food in your pantry won’t cut it?

Many gourmet restaurants are offering to-go and delivery during the covid-19 outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BradMLee

Bradlee DOUBLY RT @HITS961: Businesses and restaurants in Charlotte need our help. Check out and add to our list of businesses that are operating on limit… 15 hours ago

HITS961

HITS 96.1 Businesses and restaurants in Charlotte need our help. Check out and add to our list of businesses that are operati… https://t.co/c4qyXsrvvU 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Restaurateurs Worry About Coronavirus Shutdown [Video]

Restaurateurs Worry About Coronavirus Shutdown

Gov. JB Pritzker announced Sunday that all Illinois restaurants and bars must close by end of business Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak. CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:29Published
5G-controlled robot tank used to spray disinfectant during COVID-19 outbreak in China [Video]

5G-controlled robot tank used to spray disinfectant during COVID-19 outbreak in China

A tank-shaped robot is being used to spray disinfectant during the COVID-19 outbreak has been developed in China. The video, filmed in the county of Yuyao in Zhejiang Province on March 7, shows the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:50Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.