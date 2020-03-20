Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts hanged l From PM Modi to Kejriwal: Who said what

Global  

Prime Minister Modi tweeted on the hanging of the Delhi 2012 gangrape convicts and said that ‘justice has prevailed’.

PM Modi also said that it is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also welcomed the hanging of the convicts and said that we should ensure that no such cases happen in the future.

