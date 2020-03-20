Global  

Ranveer Singh's '83' on hold due to COVID-19

Ranveer Singh's '83' on hold due to COVID-19

Ranveer Singh's '83' on hold due to COVID-19

The much-anticipated release of actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming film "83" has been put on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

