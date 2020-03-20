Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Singer Kanika Kapoor of "Baby Doll" fame on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

She might be the first Indian celebrity to have become victim of COVID-19.

#KanikaKapoor #coronainindia #coronainindiacoronavirus #coronavirusodiasong #coronavirusalert #coronavirussymptoms #coronacaseupdate #corona #coronavirus

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Read Her Statement

Kanika Kapoor is speaking out after testing positive for coronavirus. The 41-year-old Indian singer,...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Khaleej TimesIndian ExpressZee NewsBollywood Life



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine According to sources, at #KanikaKapoor's party, there were as many as 200 people including famous politicians and b… https://t.co/oBAAIh1FJz 31 seconds ago

DearShefali

Shefali 9#dear RT @India_Policy: Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tests coronavirus positive. She hid travel history, threw party at 5-star, willfully riski… 47 seconds ago

RoniNuwal

Rounak Nuwal RT @AunindyoC: "Kanika has attended three parties after her arrival. She came in contact with around 350-400 families in three parties." -… 55 seconds ago

BarkatKhattak1

Barkat Khattak Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19: Netizens slam the ‘Baby Doll’ singer for hiding travel details and tag h… https://t.co/9GwiVwL4kh 1 minute ago

DhavalRaulji1

दुर्योधन RT @OpIndia_com: Coronavirus: Vasundhara Raje, son BJP MP Dushyant Singh go into quarantine after Kanika Kapoor, who attended a party with… 2 minutes ago

GokulSudhakar2

Gokul Sudhakar RT @filmfare: #KanikaKapoor tests positive for the coronavirus. https://t.co/orh16UJbge 4 minutes ago

mahesh_mishraji

Mahesh Mishra🇮🇳🚩#BBSS #RHED RT @TimesNow: #KanikaCoronaRow | Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus. She had returned from the United Kingdom on Sunday,… 5 minutes ago

Karanlio007

Karan RT @ThePuneMirror: Baby Doll singer @TheKanikakapoor is believed to have attended three parties; her mother has also tested positive. #Cor… 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Janta Curfew: Delhi Metro shut on March 22nd | Oneindia News [Video]

Janta Curfew: Delhi Metro shut on March 22nd | Oneindia News

FIRST BOLLYWOOD CELEB HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS. SINGER KANIKA KAPOOR HAS CONFIRMED IN AN INSTAGRAM POST THAT SHE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN LUCKNOW. CHIEF MINISTER UDDHAV..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:58Published
Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus, confirms on Instagram | Oneindia News [Video]

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus, confirms on Instagram | Oneindia News

BOLLYWOOD SINGER KANIKA KAPOOR HAS CONFIRMED SHE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN LUCKNOW. THE SINGER, KNOWN FOR HIT NUMBERS SUCH AS BABY DOLL, CAME BACK HOME 10 DAYS AGO FROM UK BUT SAYS SHE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.