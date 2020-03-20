COVID-19 effect: Priyanka calls it 'insane' on Day 8 of isolation

Cinema Express #PriyankaChopra shared a video on how she and #NickJonas are dealing with the situation during this phase of inacti… https://t.co/VDYpx4n2hY 5 hours ago

Mathrubhumi COVID-19 effect: Priyanka calls it 'insane' on Day 8 of isloation https://t.co/ibGlKNguR1 #mathrubhumi 7 hours ago

Yuv News COVID-19 effect: Priyanka calls it 'insane' on Day 8 of isloation - https://t.co/OKmx5t1A3N https://t.co/ffTyK69nJd 7 hours ago

News Karnataka COVID-19 effect: Priyanka calls it 'insane' on Day 8 of isloation https://t.co/X91IAcW1pU #news #headlines https://t.co/i2c3Iw8fky 9 hours ago

Kalinga TV COVID-19 Effect: Priyanka Calls It ‘Insane’ On Day 8 Of Self-Isolation #CoronaVirusUpdate #Priyanka #SelfIsolation… https://t.co/oxtTZ2qnUa 10 hours ago

BDC TV Online COVID-19 effect: Priyanka calls it ‘insane’ on Day 8 of isloation https://t.co/fpxMI8blyW https://t.co/PJHzt2xW9r 21 hours ago

Bollywood Pub COVID-19 effect: #PriyankaChopra calls it 'insane' on Day 8 of isloation https://t.co/10ADdf8s2m https://t.co/Hx7svcMw0b 22 hours ago