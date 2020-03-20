Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus And Dating: Now Is Actually A Good Time To Strike Up Relationships, Experts Say

Coronavirus And Dating: Now Is Actually A Good Time To Strike Up Relationships, Experts Say

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus And Dating: Now Is Actually A Good Time To Strike Up Relationships, Experts Say

Coronavirus And Dating: Now Is Actually A Good Time To Strike Up Relationships, Experts Say

Dr. Mack currently has clients who are now doing virtual wine dates with potential partners using apps like FaceTime, Zoom, or Google Hangouts.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cbschicago

CBS Chicago Dr. Mack currently has clients who are now doing virtual wine dates with potential partners using apps like FaceTim… https://t.co/STVgrTthgw 15 minutes ago

sarah_oh_no

Sarah M The bad part about dating during the Coronavirus Pandemic is that I can't actually meet people. The good part about… https://t.co/sIiKBd6iZp 3 days ago

AgapeMatch

Agape Match Love Coach Evan Marc Katz, states: 'Your love life can actually improve while you’re self-distancing'. Let's find o… https://t.co/DefOh6ppsr 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.