Watch: Kamal Nath resigns as MP Chief Minister, slams BJP & rebel MLAs

Ahead of the Supreme Court mandated floor test, Kamal Nath announced his resignation during a press conference in Bhopal.

He said that he will submit his resignation to the Governor and accused the BJP of trying to subvert democracy by indulging in horse-trading.

Kamal Nath also hit out at the rebel MLAs and said that ultimately they will be answerable to the people of the state.

Watch the full video for more details.

Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM ahead of floor test in assembly, accuses BJP of luring Congress MLAs

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday (March 20, 2020) blamed the BJP of betraying the...
Zee News - Published

'Very confident' govt will survive; rebel MLAs will return to Cong fold: Nakul Nath

Nakul Nath, Congress MP and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son, on Wednesday exuded...
IndiaTimes - Published


Janta Curfew: Delhi Metro shut on March 22nd | Oneindia News

Janta Curfew: Delhi Metro shut on March 22nd | Oneindia News

FIRST BOLLYWOOD CELEB HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS. SINGER KANIKA KAPOOR HAS CONFIRMED IN AN INSTAGRAM POST THAT SHE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN LUCKNOW. CHIEF MINISTER UDDHAV..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:58Published
CM Kamal Nath resigns, 15-month-old Madhya Pradesh govt collapses | Oneindia News

CM Kamal Nath resigns, 15-month-old Madhya Pradesh govt collapses | Oneindia News

KAmal Nath resigns after 22 MLAs jump to BJP camp; 15-month-old Madhya Pradesh govt collapses; 7 years and 3 months later, Nirbhaya convicts hanged till death; Bengaluru officer suspended for allegedly..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published
