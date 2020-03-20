Global  

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin: I'd take my chances with coronavirus

The 64-year-old boss of pub chain Wetherspoons tells reporters he would take the opportunity to catch the coronavirus under the right conditions, as he argued that his pubs should stay open.

Tim Martin, who describes himself as an ex-heavy smoker with two major operations under his belt, said he would take his chances with the deadly virus.

