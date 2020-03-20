|
China Reports No New Cases of Coronavirus
|
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
The country revealed the milestone on Thursday.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Dutch health authorities confirmed 534 new cases of coronavirus and 30 new deaths on Friday, bringing...
Reuters India - Published
|Malaysia reported 130 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday, sending the cumulative total to...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters •CTV News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources